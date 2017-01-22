An unlikely face in the crowd! Ivanka Trump’s brother-in-law Joshua Kushner was spotted at the Women’s March on Washington on Saturday, January 21, though Jared Kushner’s younger brother told marchers he was simply “observing.”

The Washingtonian editor Jessica Sidman snapped a photo of Joshua, 31, standing a head above a crowd of protesters wearing pink knit caps on Saturday, tweeting the image with the caption, “Oh hey, it’s Jared Kushner’s brother at the #WomansMarch.”

Another #WomensMarch marcher spotted Joshua Kushner, asked if he was Jared's brother. He (reluctantly) admitted yes, said he was "observing" pic.twitter.com/2ppR0mWV6B — Jessica Sidman (@jsidman) January 22, 2017

According to the site, Joshua told fellow marchers that he was simply at the event “observing.” (Both he and girlfriend Karlie Kloss expressed their support for Hillary Clinton in the November elections.)



A rep for Joshua told Esquire last year that the Oscar Health founder is a lifelong Democrat who would not be voting for Donald Trump, his brother Jared’s father-in-law. And Kloss, 24, posted an Instagram of herself filling out her absentee ballot with the hashtag “#ImWithHer” on in November.



Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington drew close to half a million marchers, including celebrities ranging from Ashley Judd to Madonna to Alicia Keys to America Ferrera. Internationally, it was estimated that more than a million participants showed their support in cities throughout the globe.



"I am a nasty woman,” Judd read from a poem written by 19-year-old Nina Donovan from her home state of Tennessee Saturday. “Not as nasty as a man who looks like he bathes in Cheeto dust, a man whose words are a diss to America, Electoral College-sanctioned hate speech.”



Madonna also grabbed headlines with her fiery, F-bomb laden tirade against Trump, telling him to “suck a d--k” at one point and telling the crowd that she’s sometimes thought about “blowing up the White House.”



The new president, for his part, didn’t appear to be impressed by the march in a tweet on Sunday, January 22, though he drastically changed his tone just one hour later. “Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election!” he wrote. “Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly.”



Then, an hour later, Trump’s account tweeted another message. “Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views.”

