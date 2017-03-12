Cashing in. Ivanka Trump’s fashion brand got a considerable online sales spike in February after White House advisor Kellyanne Conway told Fox & Friends viewers to “go buy” her products.

According to Fortune.com, Trump’s clothing brand experienced a 332 percent sales increase in sales via Amazon in January and February as compared to last year. Lyst, one of the biggest fashion e-commerce websites in the world, even pointed to a 219 percent sales increase on February 9, the same day that Conway made the controversial remarks on-air.

Abigail Klem, the president of the Ivanka Trump brand, said in a statement that “the beginning of February” marked the “best performing weeks in the history of the brand,” according to The Washington Post.

“For several different retailers, Ivanka Trump was a top performer online, and in some of the categories it was the best performance ever,” she added.

Trump, 35, separated herself from the brand before moving to Washington, D.C. earlier this year.

In February, however, her name made headlines in association with the brand when Conway, 50, urged viewers to go out and support Trump’s brand after retailers like Nordstrom discontinued the sale of her merchandise. (Nordstrom cited poor sales as the reason for its decision to drop the line.)

“I do find it ironic that you’ve got some executive all over the internet bragging about what they’ve done to her and her line,” she said during a Fox & Friends segment. “And yet they’re using the most prominent woman in Donald Trump’s … she’s his daughter … and they’re using her, who’s been a champion for women empowerment, women in the workplace, to get to him.”

Conway didn’t stop there, however. “Go buy Ivanka’s stuff, is what I would tell you! I hate shopping, and I’m going to get some [for] myself today. It’s a wonderful line. I own some of it. I’m just gonna give a free commercial here. Go buy it today, everybody. You can find it online.”

Though the White House later said it “reprimanded” Conway for her ethics violation, she largely went unpunished after the White House deputy counsel of compliance and ethics decided she “acted inadvertently and is highly unlikely to do so again.” The head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, Walter Schaub Jr, criticized the Trump administration on Thursday, March 9, for declining to punish Conway, saying, "I remain concerned about Ms. Conway's misuse of position."

