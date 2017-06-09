Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Not The Babysitters Club! In a new interview with Us Weekly, Jack Osbourne and his wife, Lisa, revealed that his sister Kelly babysits their two children, Pearl, 5, and Andy, 1, in "short, small doses."

"My mom will babysit. My mom babysits Pearl because Pearl is way easier than Andy," he told Us on World MS Day, May 31, at his home in Los Angeles. He continued, "Kelly— usually some weird meltdown happens when Kelly babysits, so short, small doses."

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The couple loves hanging out with their two kids and says their favorite way to spend time as a family is to take the girls adventuring or just laying in bed while reading stories.

Osbourne, 31, said, "It's just simple stuff, you know? At the end of the day when your number's up, it doesn't matter how much money you have, how famous you are, how many pieces of art you have, whatever. None of that matters. All that matters is the memories that you shared with people,* and for me, I like to say I'm in the business of making memories with my kids, that's it and that's kind of what we're trying to do."

The son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2012, is also working on the "You Don't Know Jack About MS" campaign, a platform created in partnership with Teva Pharmaceuticals where he established an online webisode documentary series to share his personal journey and highlight those who are making a difference in the MS community.

"The one consistent thing [about the campaign] has been the way we've kind of documented the way that we're not only telling my story, but other people's stories. I hate to even use the term educating, but we're just showcasing what MS looks like from a more kind of ground-floor level," Osbourne said.

