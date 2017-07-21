Jada Pinkett Smith Addresses Rumors She and Will Smith Are 'Swingers'

Not true! Jada Pinkett Smith addressed rumors that she and her husband, Will Smith, are swingers during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Thursday, July 20.

The Girls Trip actress, 45, brought up the topic while taking a question from a caller. "The craziest rumor? That Will and I are swingers," she said. "That's the craziest one. It’s constant."

She added: “And I’m like, 'Yo, I wish!'"

Jada and the Suicide Squad actor, 48, have been together for 23 years and are parents of son Jaden, 19, and daughter Willow, 16. (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum is also dad of son Trey, 24, from a previous relationship.)

When asked how the couple keep it "hot," Jada paused for a moment. "I really think that Will and I just have amazing chemistry on a lot of different levels. We love to laugh together, we love to learn together, and we just love each other. We just have a good time together," she replied. "Yeah, I guess that’s the secret. Yeah, we just really like each other!"

