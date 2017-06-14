Jada Pinkett Smith: Jaden and Willow Have Moved Out!

They’re out on their own! Jada Pinkett Smith revealed to Haute Living that her and husband Will Smith’s two teenage kids have both moved out of the family home.



The 45-year-old actress said that Jaden Smith, 18, and Willow, 16, are both busy traveling for their careers. "It's funny, they're not around, but they are!” she said. "I don't even have time to miss them! Willow loves to call me every day, and even Jaden, when he’s away on set, still needs to see Will and I when he gets homesick.”

Jaden has been busy filming Life in a Year in Toronto, while Willow’s music career has turned her into a globetrotter. They’re both making a name for themselves in fashion, too, with Jaden starring in campaigns for Louis Vuitton and Willow serving as a Chanel ambassador.

Now that they’re both all grown up, Jada said she has more time to spend with her girlfriends, such as her Girls Trip costar and close friend Queen Latifah. "Latifah and I have been talking, and she’s trying to get me to go with her [to Rio]," she told the magazine. "It’s funny, Will's been there so many times, and I've never been able to go with him, and La's like, 'Don't go with him, go with me!' Maybe we'll do a Girls Trip 2 in Brazil.”

Although the Smith family aren’t under the same roof anymore, Jaden and Willow have a strong bond with their parents and have gushed about them in the past. "My parents are definitely my biggest role models. And that’s where me and Willow both pull all of our inspiration from to change the world,” Jaden told Interview magazine last year. "It all comes from a concept of affecting the world in a positive way and leaving it better than it was than when we came."

Willow chimed in that Will and Jada are the most giving people. "What my parents have given to me is not anything that has to do with money or success or anything that society says people should be focusing on — it’s something spiritual that only certain people can grasp and accept,” she said.

