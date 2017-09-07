Although Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert fell in love and got married on TV after doing Bachelor in Paradise, they wouldn’t let their daughter film the hit ABC franchise, according to their close friend and BIP alum Jared Haibon.



The couple welcomed daughter Emerson Avery on August 17. “Emmy is the cutest baby girl I’ve ever seen in my life,” Haibon told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, September 6, at the End of Summer Bachelor party benefiting Restore Dignity charity in Santa Monica. “Tanner’s really laid-back in general. He’s very laissez faire. He lets a lot of things go … it’s going to be a very different side of Tanner that I’m excited about. He’s going to be a protective daddy … like nobody’s dating her until she’s 18. She’s not leaving the house.”



She doesn't look like her daddy, at all. 😉😍 A post shared by Jade Tolbert (@jadelizroper) on Aug 27, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

She’s also not ever going on The Bachelor, Haibon, 28, claimed. “That’s what he’s afraid of. He’s like, ‘I’m keeping her so far away from The Bachelor,’” he added of first-time father Tolbert, 30.

However, Haibon thinks the new parents would let their daughter watch them get engaged and married on TV, just not on the steamier Bachelor in Paradise series. “There’s certain things you don’t want to watch,” he explained.



Roper and Tolbert tied the knot in a televised ceremony in February 2016, four months after getting engaged on the season 2 finale of Bachelor in Paradise. Roper first appeared on Season 19 of The Bachelor, while Tolbert was on Season 11 of The Bachelorette. Roper opened up about loving motherhood more than she imagined in a recent I Don’t Get It podcast, saying, “It’s just like this crazy love. It makes me love everything even more. I love Tanner more. I love Emerson. I love my dogs more … your heart is just so full it’s unbelievable.”

Haibon is still searching for the one, which includes looking for love online. “Dating in general, no matter who you are, is a very weird thing to do these days,” the restaurant manager shared with Us. “I mean, you know, you open your phone and you’re exposed to thousands of people. But I’m dating. I’m grinding away.”

