What a voice! As Jake Gyllenhaal prepares for his role in the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Sunday in the Park with George, the 36-year-old let the world in on a little-known secret: he can really belt out a tune!

He posted a video of himself singing ‘Finishing the Hat’ from the rehearsals — shot by True Detective director Cary Joji Fukunaga — with the caption “This is what happens when Riva Marker (the badass president of NineStories) and I invite #CaryJojiFukunaga to rehearsals for our new Broadway musical. Check out this video we made! #SundayintheParkWithGeorge.”

Opening for previews on February 11, the production will only run until April 23. The musical, which won the Pulitzer Prize for drama in 1985, follows French impressionist painter Georges Seurat in the first act and in the second, portrays the struggles of the artist’s great grandson. Gyllenhaal will play both characters.

This isn't the first time Gyllenhaal sang a tune in public, however. Aside from a four-show run of Sunday in the Park with George at NYC's City Center in October, the star chimed in on a cover of A Whole New World with James Corden and Sean Hayes during a commercial break at 2016's Tony Awards.



Even if his golden vocal chords are award-worthy, Gyllenhaal won’t be eligible for a Tony award after the producers decided not to submit the show for consideration. As Variety noted, that move may be financially motivated, so the production can forgo the practice of giving away about 1,600 free tickets to Tony voters in order to make its money back during the 10-week run.

Costar Annaleigh Ashford, who plays George’s girlfriend Dot is equally enamored of the A-lister’s powerful voice, telling the New York Post, “Jake Gyllenhaal is really good at singing! Watch out, Hollywood!"

If you can’t get to the theater for the show, the next chance to see Gyllenhaal on the big screen comes with the release of Life, a space travel epic costarring Ryan Reynolds, coming out on March 24. Maybe next he could star in a La La Land sequel?

