FBI Director James Comey found out he was fired via the media, The New York Times reports.

According to the newspaper, Comey, 56, was addressing FBI employees in Los Angeles when TV screens in the background reported the breaking news that he was fired. In response, Comey laughed and said he thought it was a “fairly funny prank,” The New York Times says.

Shortly after, a letter from President Donald Trump officially relieving Comey of his duties was delivered to FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. The White House also released the POTUS’ letter to reporters.



“While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgment of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the bureau,” Trump, 70, wrote in the letter, per The New York Times. “It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission.”

Trump attached letters from Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. In Rosenstein’s memo, he cited Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server. Comey announced 11 days before the presidential election that he was reopening the probe.

Andrew G. McCabe is serving as acting FBI director until Trump names a replacement.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!