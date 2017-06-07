James Corden Pays Tribute to London After Terror Attack

James Corden paid tribute to his hometown of London in his Late Late Show monologue on Tuesday, June 6, just days after a terrorist attack killed seven people and injured 48 others.

"I think about all the times since I took this job that I had to open our show talking about such atrocities. Trying to find the right words to say is impossible because there are none," the 38-year-old said as he walked through the streets of London at night, pointing out where the attack took place on Saturday, June 3.

Corden revealed that the show's crew and staff were staying at a hotel just two minutes from where the attacks took place, and said that some people might think it's strange timing to do a variety show from the British capital as the country reels from London attack and one that took place less than two weeks earlier at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

"I couldn't disagree more," he continued, referencing Britain's upcoming election for a new prime minister. He also pointed out the Houses of Parliament, which "represent democracy, something that the people who carried out this attack hate."

"We're going to bring you the silliest, stupidest, most fun-packed shows we've ever made for you to celebrate London, and Britain, and everything it has to offer," added Corden, who is broadcasting his show from the UK on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. "And you know what? The people who carried out that attack, they would hate that too. I'm so proud to be broadcasting here from my hometown. I'm proud to show off its beauty, its diversity and its stoic British determination to let nothing or anybody stand in our way. This is not a country that feels afraid."

Corden's guests include Ed Sheeran, who will be joining the late-night host for Carpool Karaoke on Tuesday night, as well as David Beckham, Tom Cruise, Kit Harington and Nicole Kidman.

The Late Late Show airs on CBS weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET.



