James Van Der Beek Says He Had His 'Ass Grabbed by Older, Powerful Men'

James Van Der Beek has revealed that he's dealt with sexual harassment in the past. The Dawson's Creek alum opened up about his own experiences in a series of tweets on Wednesday, October 11.

"I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger…" the actor, 40, wrote. "I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome."

His remarks come amid Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual misconduct. Last week, the New York Times published a bombshell expose claiming that the movie mogul, 65, had a history of sexual harassment going back decades. Since then, multiple women have come forward with allegations and have spoken out in a New Yorker story.

As previously reported, actresses such as Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Mira Sorvino, Rosanna Arquette and Ashley Judd claim that they were sexually harassed by Weinstein. Actress Asia Argento claims that he sexually assaulted her at the Hôtel du Cap-Eden-Roc in France in 1997.

Many stars have condemned Weinstein in the aftermath, including Van Der Beek. "For anyone judging the women who stayed silent, read this for perspective. Also for anyone brushing off harassment as “boys being boys," he tweeted on Wednesday, referring to a story published by The Cut. "What Weinstein is being accused of is criminal. What he’s admitted to is unacceptable - in any industry. I applaud everybody speaking out."

