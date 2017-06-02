Getting real: Jamie Chung rocks our world with 25 things you might not know about her. The 34-year-old actress stars in music comedy Band Aid, out June 9.

1. Being outdoors with my husband and dog, preferably in my hometown of San Francisco, makes me happiest.

2. The biggest misconception about me is probably that I can't hold a conversation in Korean. But I can! And that always seems to shock some folks.

3. The TV shows I'm most addicted to are: Game of Thrones, Fargo, The Handmaid’s Tale, Naked and Afraid, The Mindy Project, Legion and Gotham.

4. The most beautiful things I've ever seen are simple acts of kindness between two strangers.

5. I felt most afraid when I was jogging alone on a quiet trail outside of Atlanta. There was a man blocking the narrow path. He was smoking a cigarette and told me I was pretty. He gave me the creeps, so I ran away.

6. There are so many places I want to see. My parents spent most of their lives working, so I'd love to take them to as many countries as possible, starting with Europe.

7. My biggest pet peeve is when people spend too much time on their phone.

8. My favorite hairstyle I've ever rocked was a bob with bangs. (It was a wig!)

9. If I had one day left on earth, I would take a drive up Highway 1 towards Big Sur.

10. If I had the voice of an angel I would love to duet with Adele.

11. The worst habit I wish I could kick is picking at my cuticles.

12. The quality I like least about myself is that I'm a workaholic and I stress out.

13. My favorite movie of all time is 1985’s Goonies.

14. I idolize my sister the most. She works hard and she's selfless.

15. My favorite book of all time is The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho.

16. If I could meet anyone, it would be President Donald Trump. I would ask him why his new health bill allows insurers the right to deny or exploit women who have "preexisting conditions," such as C-sections and victims of rape.

17. My favorite place in the world is Santorini, Greece.

18. The quality in other people I loathe the most is rudeness.

19. My favorite thing to wear is a billowy romper or sundress — anything loose and cozy.

20. I'm not too shabby at golf.

21. I'd never be caught dead wearing a scrunchie from the ‘90s.

22. My secret beauty ritual is face oil by Sissy.

23. My biggest phobia is hairy spiders.

24. I'd spend my ideal day off surfing, doing yoga or hiking.

25. The craziest thing I've ever done is probably skydive. But I don't think that's very crazy.

