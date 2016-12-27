Jamie Lee Curtis mourned the death of Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher on Tuesday, December 27, by paying tribute to her Scream Queens costar and Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd.

“My mother's heart goes out to this exquisitely talented young woman. Her mother's spirit and talent lives on in her and I'm sure all of Carrie's fans and friends will give her space and privacy,” Curtis, 58, captioned a black-and-white shot of Lourd, 24, from Scream Queens.



As previously reported by Us Weekly, Fisher died at the age of 60 on Tuesday, December 27, after suffering a massive heart attack four days earlier. The Star Wars actress was placed in critical and then stable condition after being rushed to UCLA Medical Center after suffering the heart attack while on a flight home from London to LAX on Friday, December 23.



Maarten de Boer/Getty Images

Lourd is Fisher’s only child. The Scream Queens star’s father is Fisher’s ex Bryan Lourd. Bryan, a talent agent and managing director at CAA, later came out as bisexual and married Bruce Bozzi. Billie made her film debut in a cameo alongside her famous mother in Star Wars sequel The Force Awakens, initially not revealing their relationship.

Barry King/WireImage

According to TMZ, Fisher never regained consciousness after being hospitalized on Friday.

