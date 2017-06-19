Jamie-Lynn Sigler Jokes About Her Hollywood Doppelgänger — Shiri Appleby!

She’s heard it before! Jamie-Lynn Sigler joked about being mistaken for her celebrity doppelgänger, Shiri Appleby, in an interview with Us Weekly.

Sigler, 36, and Appleby, 38, both had several acting credits before, coincidentally, they become household names in the same year. In 1999, Sigler kicked off her role as Meadow Soprano on The Sopranos while Appleby played Liz Parker on Roswell.

Sigler has been confused for Appleby, but admits that the comparisons have died down a bit. “I don’t get it as much anymore but every once in a while I get a tweet that’s like, ‘You were awesome on Girls!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I wish that was me but it wasn’t.’ But when we were younger when she was on Roswell I used to get questioned if I was her a lot,” the Guys with Kids alum told Us. “I don’t think we look as much alike now that we’ve gotten older but when we were younger we looked a lot alike.”

Since then, the actors have continued successful careers in Hollywood. Sigler appeared in shows including Entourage, Ugly Betty and Baby Daddy and Appleby currently stars in the Lifetime hit UnREAL.

Still, the two have crossed paths over the years — and joked about their similarities. “Her and I are friendly and we have a lot of mutual friends,” Sigler added to Us. “And we talked about it in the past.”

