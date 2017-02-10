She’s going home! Jamie Lynn Spears’ 8-year-old daughter, Maddie, was released from the hospital on Friday, February 10, after her terrifying ATV accident.

The country singer, 25, and her husband, Jamie Watson, both took to Instagram to share the happy news with identical posts on Friday. “Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children’s Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover,” they wrote alongside a photo of themselves and Maddie smiling in one of the medical center’s helicopters. "Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed.”



Courtesy of Jamie Lynn Spears/Instagram

Maddie (Spears’ daughter with ex Casey Aldridge) has been under medical care since Sunday, February 5, when the Polaris off-road vehicle she was driving overturned into a nearby pond in Kentwood, Louisiana. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office previously told Us that she was submerged under water, and although both Spears and Watson rushed to her side within seconds, they were unable to free her due to a seat belt and safety netting. Emergency personnel arrived within two minutes and were able to free her.



The Children’s Hospital revealed via a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 7, that Maddie had improved since arriving to the hospital in critical condition. “With her father, mother and stepfather by her side, Maddie regained consciousness midday Tuesday, February 7,” the statement said. “She is aware of her surroundings and recognizes those family members who have kept around-the-clock vigil since the accident. Doctors were able to remove the ventilator today, and she is awake and talking. Maddie continues to receive oxygen and is being monitored closely, but it appears she has not suffered any neurological consequences from the accident.”



