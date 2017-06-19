Tipping her hat. Jana Kramer penned a sweet note to her estranged husband, Mike Caussin, in honor of Father's Day over the weekend.

The country singer, 33, posted a photo of Caussin, 30, carrying their 16-month-old daughter, Jolie, on his shoulders.

"We may not have the perfect fairytale love story but what is perfect between us is our little girl," she captioned the Instagram pic. "Happy Father's day to Jolie's daddy. There's one thing we can for sure always agree on... you're an amazing father and she's so lucky to have you."

Us Weekly broke the news in May 2015 that Kramer and the former NFL tight-end married in Charlottesville, Virginia, at Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards. In August 2016, however, a source confirmed to Us that the pair separated.

In September 2016, an insider exclusively told Us that Caussin had allegedly "cheated on her multiple times with multiple women" and that the athlete entered Mississippi’s Pine Grove rehab facility to treat his sex addiction.

"Jana finally woke up — she knew she couldn’t do it anymore," a source told Us at the time. "They’re definitely done."

Kramer often shares photo of their baby girl on social media and has brought her along while she's on tour. "Being Jolie's mom is by far the best thing that has ever happened to me," the One Tree Hill alum wrote via Instagram in May. "Jolie Rae is the light of my life and I just love being her mom!"



