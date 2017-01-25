Jane Fonda and Richard Perry attend the 2016 Los Angeles Dinner: What You Do Matters presented by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 2, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage

Cool down time? Jane Fonda and Richard Perry have called it quits on their relationship after 8 years together. The music mogul, 74, first confirmed the news to Page Six, telling the site that they’ve separated but “are still very close.”

“It's not a break up, it's a shift in the direction of our lives,” Perry also told E! News. "I hate to say the romantic relationship is over. We're definitely extremely good friends. We do things together. We care about each other a great deal and as far as romantic relationships, that's temporarily been put on the back burner because she, as you probably know, has rededicated herself to activism. … We definitely have a great deal of love for each other."



Fonda, 79, was one of the many celebs who helped lead Los Angeles’ Women’s March on Saturday, January 21. (The workout guru and activist also famously protested during the Vietnam War in 1972, prompting backlash and garnering her the nickname 'Hanoi Jane’ after she was photographed sitting on an anti-aircraft gun in Hanoi.)



The Oscar winner and Perry, who met in 2009 and never married, also recently listed their Beverly Hills mansion, which they bought in 2012 for $7.3 million, for sale for $13 million. According to Forbes, the 7,100-square-foot Trousdale mansion features four bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a glass elevator, a state-of-the-art kitchen, gym, meditation garden and breathtaking views of Los Angeles.



During an interview with The Sun in 2012, the Grace and Frankie star gushed about her love life with Perry.



"At 74, I've never had such a fulfilling sex life," she said at the time. "The only thing I have never known is true intimacy with a man. I absolutely want to discover that before dying. It has happened with Richard, I feel totally secure with him. Often, when we make love, I see him as he was 30 years ago.”

Fonda was previously married to Roger Vadim, Tom Hayden and Ted Turner.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics, and more delivered straight to your inbox!