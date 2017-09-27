Jane Fonda Shuts Down Megyn Kelly Over Plastic Surgery Question

Not having it! Jane Fonda shut down Megyn Kelly during an appearance on the Today show Wednesday, September 27, when the host asked about Fonda’s past experience with plastic surgery.

”You’ve been an example to everyone in how to age beautifully and with strength and unapologetically. You admit you’ve had work done, which I think is to your credit. But you look amazing,” Kelly said to the actress, 79, who appeared alongside her Our Souls at Night costar Robert Redford. “I read that you said you’re not proud to admit you’ve had work done. Why not?”

Fonda looked agitated at the question as she retorted: "We really want to talk about that now?" to which Kelly replied, "Well, one of the things people think when they look at you is how amazing you look.”

Fonda expertly shut down the former Fox News host by pulling the conversation back to her film. "Well, thanks," she said. "Good attitude, good posture, take care of myself. But let me tell you why I love this movie that we did, Our Souls at Night, rather than plastic surgery."

The actress opened up in 2012 about going under the knife. "I've had plastic surgery," she told Access Hollywood at the time. "I made sure that they kept my lines. I didn't want to lose my wrinkles — I just wanted to lose the bags under my eyes."

"But if I'm really honest," she continued, "I think the most important thing comes from the inside and in that sense, exercise and yoga, in particular, helps with that. If you feel good about yourself, if you feel good in your skin, in addition to having friends and love around you, it comes through your eyes and your face and your smile and I think people – they don't realize that's what they're picking up on. It's an attitude that matters more than anything."

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!