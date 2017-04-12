Janet Jackson Spotted for First Time Since Split

Out and about already! As previously reported, just three months after giving birth to her son, Eissa, Janet Jackson has split from husband Wissam Al Mana. And the new mom isn’t letting the breakup get to her.

Jackson, 50, took part in some retail therapy in London on Tuesday, April 11, a mere day after the split was confirmed. Though dressed in head-to-toe black, including a $2,200 wool poncho from Chloe, the “Nasty” singer looked happy to be without a man by her side.



Famous British makeup artist Pat McGrath joined the Grammy winner while they shopped for plants and furniture at Fake Landscapes in London’s Chelsea neighborhood.



Qatari billionaire Al Mana and Jackson, who was previously married to singer James DeBarge and dancer Rene Elizondo Jr., had differing lifestyles, a source explained to Us.

“Wissam wanted a wife who stuck more with Muslim traditions,” says the source close to Jackson. “Even before the baby was born, they clashed and butted heads a lot.”



Following the couple’s top-secret 2012 nuptials, Jackson changed her sexy style, ditching her plunging necklines for head scarves and more conservative fashions. But the lifestyle change was too dramatic for Jackson.

The insider added of the Grammy winner: “She couldn’t settle down and be what he wanted her to be. Janet wanted more freedom.”



