Carrying on the Jackson family legacy! Tito and Jackie Jackson called into Good Morning Britain to discuss their sister Janet Jackson’s new baby, what they think of their niece Paris Jackson pursuing a career in show business and more! Hear what they had to say in the video above!

The two musicians touched on Janet's low-key life as a mom. She welcomed son Eissa at age 50 with husband Wissam Al Mana in January. “Janet had a beautiful baby boy. It’s all good,” Jackie said, according to The Daily Mail. “Everyone’s fine. Everything’s great.”

KARIM SAHIB/AFP/Getty Images

The former Jackson Five members also revealed how they feel about the next generation of the Jackson family — including their late brother Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris — launching their Hollywood careers. “I guess it’s in their blood,” Jackie, 65, said. "They watched us growing up when they were young. They love the business. That’s what they want to do, so go ahead and do it. That’s how we look at it.”

Tito, 63, chimed in that they completely support their extended fam. “There’s a lot of talent in the family, and we have a lot of singers, actors and actresses as well. You can’t stop a person’s dreams,” he said. “They see their aunts and uncles doing what they do — usually we try to be like our parents or siblings or whatever, and that’s what they’re doing.”

As for Tito’s advice for the rising stars in the Jackson family: “I just tell them to keep their head on straight and do the best they can and … use good judgment. That’s the most important thing.”

The singer-songwriters both reflected on the King of Pop’s work ethic, as well. “From my perspective, Michael to me wasn’t only the nucleus in the Jackson group. He was the nucleus in show business. He was very good at what he did,” Tito said. “He wanted to be the best from the first time he held a microphone and he went toward that journey and he accomplished it.” Jackie added that Michael wrote motivational notes to himself to remind him of his goals. “He would write these little notes on his mirror when he washed his face in the morning — I will sell so many records — he would look at this every morning when he washed his face.”

