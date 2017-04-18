Janet Jackson’s close friend and creative director, Gil Duldulao, is defending the superstar after her split from husband Wissam Al Mana.

The Grammy winner, 50, and the 42-year-old Qatari billionaire businessman parted ways earlier this month. The couple, who quietly married some time in 2012, recently welcomed a son, Eissa, on January 3. Some reports have suggested that the “Nasty” singer may get more money from Al Mana — who is worth an estimated $1 billion — for staying with him for five years and having a child together.

Venturelli/WireImage

Although Jackson hasn’t spoken about the split, Duldulao hit back at rumors that the singer-songwriter was hoping for a large settlement. “Hi. I want to state what I have to say as a friend. Even if there was a possibility that my friend could make 500 mil off of having a child. It’s not in her character to want and or accept 500 mil,” he wrote on Instagram on Saturday, April 15, alluding to Jackson without actually naming her. "It’s character people and she is not the one. She would never accept a pay out or want a pay out.”

Ron Galella/WireImage

Duldulao continued, "That’s the human being I know. So you f--kers that state that - f--k you. That’s not my friend and will never be. Point black period. AND if you checked your facts. She has been married for four years not 5 and something months to claim she will get 500mil.”

A source told Us Weekly that the couple, who reside in London, had two very different lifestyles. “Wissam wanted a wife who stuck more with the Muslim traditions,” the insider told Us. “Even before the baby was born, they clashed and butted heads a lot.”

Although Jackson seemed to be dressing more conservatively, she felt that “she couldn’t be herself anymore,” the source added. “She couldn’t settle down and be what he wanted her to be. Janet wanted more freedom.”

