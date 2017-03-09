Rose accepted! January Jones wants to be the next Bachelorette. The Mad Men star admitted it’s her dream to be on ABC's hit reality dating show during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, March 8.



"I'm grooming myself for [The Bachelorette] now. I asked my publicist," the Kong: Skull Island star, 39, confessed. "I'll have a couple of glasses of wine and Ben [Higgins] gets kicked off, and I'm like, 'Oh, I'm gonna be the next Bachelorette and get that guy.' And then she says I would ruin my career. I get shot down. That's my dream."

Both Corden and fellow guest, Samuel L. Jackson, were equally shocked by the Emmy-winning actress’ admission, but she’s not kidding!

“[Ben] isn't even my favorite,” she continued, adding that current Bachelor "Nick [Viall]'s pretty cute.”

While season 20’s Higgins is happily engaged to his Bachelor pick Lauren Bushnell, Viall’s destiny will be revealed in a live three-hour event on Monday, March 13.

“Nick is totally flattered by stuff like this and it will always be surreal to him,” a source close to Viall tells Us of his reaction to Jones’ crush. “It’s always been important to him to appreciate these moments and keep a level head.”

Jones, mom of 5-year-old son Xander, was previously linked to director Noah Miller, Jason Sudeikis, Ashton Kutcher and Josh Groban.

