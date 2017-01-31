Jared Kushner feels that his father-in-law, President Donald Trump, is undermining his efforts as White House senior adviser, a new Vanity Fair report claims.

The news outlet reported that the real estate developer, 36, who married Ivanka Trump in October 2009, spent 24 hours trying to arrange a meeting between Donald, 70, and Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto last week to discuss the construction of the Mexico–United States border wall. A source familiar with the situation claimed Kushner even considered flying to Mexico to convince Peña Nieto, 50, to travel to the White House.



The Mexican president — who has strongly reiterated that his country would not pay for the barrier, which would cost an estimated $12 billion to $15 billion — initially agreed to meet with the former Celebrity Apprentice host, an accomplishment Kushner presented to Donald on Wednesday, January 25.

"It was his first real victory in the West Wing in his role as senior adviser, and it would be a major step toward turning one of Trump's main campaign promises into a reality," Vanity Fair noted in its report on Monday, January 30.

However, less than 12 hours later, Donald tweeted, "If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel this upcoming meeting." The Twitter post infuriated Kushner, who tirelessly worked to arrange the gathering of the rival presidents. Shortly after, Peña Nieto announced that he had canceled the meeting.

"Kushner was f--king furious," the source told Vanity Fair. "I'd never once heard him say he was angry throughout the entire campaign. But he was furious."



The novice senior adviser's role appears to be taking a "physical toll" on him, the insider told the site. According to the report, Kushner has "become pale" and has "lost a noticeable amount of weight from his already slim frame in just a week." The source also claimed Kushner's body language and demeanor toward Donald has changed since the Peña Nieto kerfuffle. A second insider close to Kushner said he likely lost weight because he "forgets to eat when working long hours."

Vanity Fair's report also claimed that Ivanka, 36, "feels terrible" about posting a photo of herself and her husband at a gala amid the chaos of dad Donald's immigration ban. "[She] does not want something like this to happen again," a source familiar with the situation told the site.

