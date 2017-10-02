Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Kerr, are OK after a gunman opened fire during the country singer's performance at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 1.

"Brittany and Jason are both safe. Brittany was there at the concert with Jason," a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. "They both, including his entire team, are still in shock. They can't believe this happened to all those innocent people."

The source adds that the couple were put into a police vehicle after the shooting and were driven away.

As previously reported, more than 50 people were killed and more than 400 injured when suspect Stephen Paddock, 64, shot multiple rounds from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Police responded to the incident around 10 p.m. local time and found that Paddock died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound when they arrived at his hotel room.

Aldean, 40, ran off stage amid the chaos. "Jason's band and crew hid behind the equipment once they realized what was happening," a second source tells Us. "The band’s bus was also in line of fire and has bullet holes."

The country superstar opened up about the tragedy via Instagram. "Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still don't know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate," he wrote.

Jake Owen, who performed before him, spoke out about the incident during a Good Morning America interview on Monday. "We had to run a decent amount of distance. We actually had to hop a fence to get out. Luckily there were people assisting, people hopping over this wall that we hopped, and we were lucky we got out," he said. "It didn't sound like it was coming from inside of the venue. It sounded like it was coming from closer to Las Vegas boulevard."

"I don't think at first [Aldean] could even hear the shots that were going off until I think someone maybe in his crew said, 'Hey, you need to get off stage and run back here,'" Owen, 36, continued. "I could tell he kind of stopped and started running. At that point, we were all not knowing what to do."

Owen was later picked up from the hospital after the incident. He said that his friend got hit in the right shoulder. "I just talked to her family. I talked to her brother and they told her she's in stable condition," he said on GMA. "She kept complaining that she was hurt and I felt up her whole body and I lifted up her shirt a little bit to check if there were any wounds. We didn't see anything. Once we got to the designated place we agreed to meet we double-checked her again and sure enough we found a pretty large wound in her right shoulder probably about an inch and a half."

For those looking to locate missing loved ones, authorities said to call 1-866-535-5654.

