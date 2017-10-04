Jason Aldean has canceled three concerts in the wake of the shootings that took place during his performance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 1.

“As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this upcoming weekend’s shows,” the country crooner, 40, told Us Weekly in a statement about his shows in Los Angels, San Diego and Anaheim. “I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends.”

As previously reported, gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of more than 22,000 festival attendees, killing more than 59 people and injuring more than 500 others, in what has become the most deadly mass shooting in modern U.S history. Aldean was performing his final song when Paddock began firing from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Moments later, the “Dirt Road Anthem” singer ran off the stage to safety.

“Our plan is to resume the tour the following week in Tulsa, Oklahoma,” Aldeancontinued. “Our first time back onstage will be a very tough and emotional thing for us, but we will all get through it together and honor the people we lost by doing the only thing we know how to do — play our songs for them. I hope everyone understands why we can’t play this weekend and I’m sorry if anyone is disappointed.”

The Grammy nominee concluded his statement by expressing his gratitude to those who have supported him in aftermath of the attacks. “I want to say thank you for the outpouring of love from my friends and fans we have received over the last couple days,” he added. “You guys have no idea how much you have helped get us through this tough time.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, October 1, that the “Night Train” songster and his wife, Brittany Kerr, are “still in shock” over the shootings.

Another insider shared with Us that the country star ducked for cover after fleeing the stage amid the chaos. “Jason’s band and crew hid behind the equipment once they realized what was happening,” the pal said. “The band’s bus was also in line of fire and has bullet holes.”

Refunds for Aldean’s canceled shows are available at the point of purchase.

