Jason Aldean's wife Brittany Kerr spoke out about the mass shooting that took place during her husband's performance at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, October 1.

“It’s been hard to process what happened the other night … Still feel like I’m in a daze,” Kerr, 29, who is pregnant with her and 40-year-old Aldean’s first child together, wrote in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, October 4. “First and foremost, thank you to the first responders. It amazed me at the time and still continues to — these people completely put everyone else’s lives before theirs and we are all forever grateful.

The former cheerleader then recalled her whereabouts during the violent attack carried out by gunman Stephen Paddock. “When the gunfire started, I was not with Jason, but with some friends in a tent closer to Mandalay,” she explained. “As you can imagine, my first instinct was to run to him and his was the same.”

Us Weekly reported on Monday, October 2, that Aldean fled the stage and ran for cover once Paddock opened fire on the 22,000 concertgoers. “Jason’s band and crew hid behind the equipment once they realized what was happening,” a source exclusively told Us. “The band’s bus was also in line of fire and has bullet holes.”

“As we laid behind equipment onstage with some of our road family, bullets flying past … all I could think was, ‘I never even got to hold my baby,’” she continued. “We all made sure the others knew we loved them and then ran for cover where we stayed for the next couple hours. (Not knowing if there were multiple shooters, where the bullets were coming from … Nothing) We were the lucky ones.”

Kerr concluded her remarks by expressing her condolences to those personally affected by the most lethal mass shooting in modern U.S. history, which claimed the lives of 59 innocent civilians and injured more than 500 others. “I can’t put into words the pain and heartache we feel of the ones who are no longer with us,” she said. “May God be with their families and friends during this horrendous time. Each and every one of you are and will forever be in our prayers.”

Aldean has also spoken out about the shooting and canceled three concerts out of respect for those who lost their lives. “I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do,” the country crooner told Us in a statement, noting that he’s suspended his upcoming concerts in Los Angeles, San Diego and Anaheim. “It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends.”

Refunds for the “Dirty Road Anthem” singer’s canceled shows are available at the point of purchase.

