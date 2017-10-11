Unconditional support. Jason Alexander spoke to Us Weekly about his reaction to the news that former costar Julia Louis-Dreyfus had been diagnosed with breast cancer. The Seinfeld alum told Us that he reached out to her, especially given that his own family faced the same situation with his wife, Daena E. Title.

“My wife went through this a couple years ago,” Alexander, 58, revealed to Us at AT&T Audience Network’s event for the premiere of his show Hit The Road on Tuesday, October 10, 2017. “When we first heard about Julia — I know she has breast cancer, I don’t know much more. We sent her emails saying ‘You must have a huge circuit of people closer than us to talk and share stories.’”

Walter McBride/Getty Images

“I find that women and couples and families that have been through this, they all pay it forward,” the Shallow Hal actor explained. “So the minute you hear someone’s going through it, everybody says, ‘Do you need to talk? Do you need advice? Do you need contacts, doctors — ‘ Whatever it may be.”

The comedian continued, “So we said all of that to Julia and we haven’t, you know, heard back from her, which is fine, that just means there’s special people around her."

The Pretty Woman actor previously expressed his support for the actress after she revealed her diagnosis last month. "So sorry you have to go thru this, pal, but I know you will prevail," Alexander tweeted to her on September 29. "We are here if/when you need and we love you."

The Veep actress, 56, took to social media on September 28, to make the announcement that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," she wrote. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

Louis-Dreyfus' rep said in a statement to Us Weekly at the time, "Julia is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes."

