Another person in her corner. Jason Alexander showed his support for his former Seinfeld costar Julia Louis-Dreyfus soon after she revealed her breast cancer diagnosis.

"So sorry you have to go thru this, pal, but I know you will prevail," Alexander, 58, tweeted just after midnight on Friday, September 29. "We are here if/when you need and we love you."



Valerie Macon/Getty Images

The Veep actress, 56, took to social media on Thursday, September 28, to announce that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. "1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," she wrote. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."



In a statement to Us Weekly, Louis-Dreyfus' rep noted, "Julia is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes."

David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

HBO told The Hollywood Reporter that the Saturday Night Live alum received her diagnosis just one day after taking home the 2017 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Veep. The network also told the publication that the production schedule for the series' seventh and final season will be adjusted as needed.

In addition to an outpouring of support from Alexander and other celebrities, Louis-Dreyfus received a message from former vice president Joe Biden. "We Veeps stick together," he tweeted on Thursday night. "Jill and I, and all of the Bidens, are with you, Julia."



