Javi Marroquin Has 'So Much Love' For Ex-Wife Kailyn Lowry

Kailyn Lowry and ex-husband Javi Marroquin opened up to Us Weekly about their on-and-off relationship — and it sounds like they're in a good place right now!

“I’ve got so much love for Kailyn, it’s unreal and I don’t think anyone will ever understand that,” Marroquin told Us at the premiere of Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars in NYC on October 12.

The couple, who share 3-year-old son Lincoln, don’t seem to be rekindling their relationship anytime soon, but it's not all hard feelings. “I’m so proud of her and everything she’s accomplished and everything she’s done," Marroquin added.

Despite their divorce and fighting in a preview of the premiere that Us Weekly exclusively debuted, Marroquin seemingly had a good experience filming. “This show was amazing. In the house, you’re just trying to keep your mind in it. You’re losing it,” he told Us. “You go crazy in this house cause you’re confined and the drills and the doctors. But once you leave, you look back and reflect and you take all the experiences and you realize this is what they were after. I’m forever grateful for this show. It really helped me out a lot.”



When it comes to co-parenting? The reality star said, “It’s not easy but I learned how to deal with her."

Meanwhile, Lowry told Us in an exclusive interview on October 3, that her ex often plays the victim: “I was more or less hoping [the show] would help my relationship with Javi as far as co-parenting goes, and ultimately benefit Lincoln, so to me that was most important. If that meant more cameras, I was going to do that for Lincoln’s benefit.”

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars premieres on WE tv October 13 at 9/8c.

