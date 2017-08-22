Let bygones be bygones. Jax Taylor opened up about his turbulent relationship with Vanderpump Rules costar James Kennedy in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Monday, August 21. It turns out, they actually get along now.

“He’s not my best friend by any means. But I mean, he’s fine. I’m kind of closer with him in passing,” the 38-year-old reality personality revealed to Us. “I don’t really have such a hatred towards him anymore.”

Taylor continued: “Am I going to call him up and say, ‘Hey let’s go grab a beer?’ Probably not. If he’s out with someone — if we’re out in a group — I’m like, ‘Hey, what’s going on? How you doing?’ [We’d] high-five or something or whatever. I don’t know what some guys do, shake your hand or whatever.”

And while the pair might not be the best of friends, Taylor added: “What I can say is … I can tolerate him now.”

The former foes have had a rocky relationship on and off screen for years. Kennedy first appeared on the Bravo hit show in 2014 as cast member Kristen Doute’s boyfriend and became a series regular by the end of the show’s third season. Taylor resented Kennedy for easing his way into the SUR staff’s inner circle and believed he was using his then-girlfriend to heighten his own fame.



Lisa Vanderpump famously fired Kennedy from her Hollywood hotspot in November 2016 after the DJ drunkenly swore at her husband, Ken Todd.

But the tension seemed to ease for Taylor and Kennedy while filming Season 5’s Vanderpump Rules reunion show in April.

“This year, the reunion was great. It was an interesting reunion. A lot of interesting things happened,” Taylor told Bravo before the episode aired. “My placement was interesting. I was right next to James, like literally, right next to James. When I walked in, 8 o’clock in the morning, like I was pissed. I was like, ‘Why did you guys do this?’ But you’re going to see what happens, like I was even shocked."

The pair also came together to celebrate L.A. Pride Day in June along with several SUR notables including Tom Sandoval, Tom Schwartz and Lala Kent. Later that month, the duo supported the Vanderpump Dog Foundation’s World Dog Day festivities in Los Angeles.

You can catch Taylor in his new Bravo reality series, Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky, premiering Wednesday, August 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.