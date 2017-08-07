Jay Cutler Returns to NFL for One-Year Deal With Miami Dolphins: Report

Heading back to the field. Jay Cutler is returning to the NFL as he's agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins, ESPN reports.

According to the outlet, Cutler, 34, will reportedly make $10 million, plus up to $3 million in incentives.

The athlete, who is married to Kristin Cavallari, retired from the game in May. He was expected to work as a Fox Sports game analyst next.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

"We loved our time working with Jay and wish him the best back on the field this year with the Dolphins," Fox said in a statement on Sunday, August 6.

Cutler and the Laguna Beach alum, 30, moved to Nashville with their three children — sons Camden, 4, Jaxon, 3, and daughter Saylor, 20 months — after he was released by the Chicago Bears.

"Selfishly I’m excited for him to be safe from now on. It will be nice not to see him get hit anymore and it will be nice to have him around a lot more. And I’m just excited for this new career. He’ll be doing NFL commentary so it’s a great way for him to stay involved in football without having to get hit every week. I’m very excited for the future for him," Cavallari exclusively told Us Weekly in June.

She added: "I know that Jay and I have to make a conscious effort. You have to put in work for a relationship. You can’t just get complacent and lazy. You have to still value and appreciate the other person. I think that when you don’t that’s probably when you start to get in trouble."

