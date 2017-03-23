Jay Mohr (L) and his wife Nikki Cox arrive at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards held at the Staples Center on February 8, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Larry Busacca/Getty Images

Jay Mohr alleged that his estranged wife, Nikki Cox, battles mental health issues and is requesting sole physical custody of their 5-year-old son, Meredith, according to new court documents.

In the documents — filed on Friday, March 10, and obtained by People — Mohr requests sole physical custody and joint legal custody with Cox, 38, having “reasonable visitation with Meredith, which shall be professionally monitored.”

The Ghost Whisperer actor, who filed for divorce from Cox for the second time in December after nearly 10 years of marriage, also claims that the actress/comedy writer has refused “to attend her mental health issues.”

Mohr, who has been living with Cox and their son in the same home since their split, went on to say that he and Meredith have had to move due to the Unhappily Ever After star’s “abuse of drugs, and her failure to respect boundaries. … I had no choice but to obtain alternate housing for me and our son.”

The Saturday Night Live alum cited several alleged incidents in which he believes Cox put Meredith in danger. He claims that she left ovens on while she and her son were asleep; she left backdoors open at night for their dogs to walk in and out of; and once gave Meredith too much medicine, causing him to throw up. “Nikki’s mental health issues continue to go untreated. … she continues to demonstrate that she is incapable of caring for Meredith,” he states in the docs.

Mohr originally filed for divorce from Cox in July 2016, but called it off just six days later. "We are very married, very in love and that’s really all there is," he said at the time in a statement to The New York Post’s Page Six.

Mohr and Cox got engaged in February 2006 and tied the knot in December of the same year. After two years of marriage, Mohr filed a petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to legally take his wife's last name, which made his new full name Jon (his name given at birth) Ferguson Cox Mohr.

Cox’s attorney did not respond to People’s request for comment.

