Daddy’s day off. Jay Z was in high spirits at a pre-Grammys brunch on Saturday, February 11, his first public appearance since Beyoncé’s epic twin pregnancy announcement earlier this month.

The second-time father-to-be wore a dapper maroon suit over a plain white T-shirt for the Roc Nation brunch, which boasted a star-studded guest list including Diddy, Fat Joe, Nick Jonas, Rihanna, Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled, Jaden Smith and more.



“He was smiling, holding court at his table as everyone came by to say hi,” an insider told Us of the 47-year-old rapper. “He appeared to be in a great mood.” While his wife, Beyoncé, was notably absent from the celebratory affair — most likely resting up for her much-anticipated Grammy performance Sunday night — her BFF Kelly Rowland was also there among the bold-faced names.



Diddy documented the day with several stunning posts to Instagram, including one of himself and Jay Z strolling down a long white hallway together. “My brother #HOV #BlackExcellence DIDDY.COM,” he captioned the snap, in which the two men casually chat as they make their way through the building.



In another image, Diddy shared a group shot of a number of rappers gathered around a smorgasbord of drinks and eats, with the caption, “#teamLOVE #RocNationBrunch DIDDY.COM.”



And Jay Z’s weekend will likely only get better from there. On Sunday, February 12, his love will take the stage in her first public appearance since announcing that the superstar couple are expecting not one, but two babies.



“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters,” the 20-time Grammy winner captioned a serene shot of herself baring her pregnant belly while kneeling before a floral arrangement.



A source close to the "Formation" singer told Us that she and Jay Z “had given up” on trying to get pregnant just before the happy news, a fact that made the announcement that much more poignant.

The pair “had been trying and trying to conceive,” the insider told Us. “They were looking into surrogates and adoption.” But then, the source said, “out of nowhere, it stuck!” and now the couple are “over the moon.”



Added the source, “[Blue Ivy] was asking about another baby forever. Now she gets two!”

Catch Beyoncé’s sure-to-be stellar performance at the Grammys 2017, on CBS Sunday, February 12, at 8 p.m. ET.

