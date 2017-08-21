Jay-Z has opened up about his infamous 2014 post-Met Gala elevator fight with Solange Knowles, his wife Beyoncé's sister, for the first time.

"We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we've been cool," the "Family Feud" rapper, 47, said during a candid interview with Rap Radar podcast hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian "B.Dot" Miller. "She's like my sister. I will protect her. That's my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period."



Solange, 31, hit and kicked Jay-Z while Beyoncé, 35, silently stood by after the 2014 Met Gala in New York City. The brawl was caught on the elevator's surveillance camera and made headlines after the footage was leaked to TMZ. In a statement released at the time, the trio assured fans they had "moved forward as a united family" after the "unfortunate incident."



"We've always had a great relationship," the Roc Nation founder said on Rap Radar. "I fought my brothers and argued with my brothers my whole life. It just so happens, who we are, these things go into a different space. But it ain't nothing."



Fans have speculated that the elevator fight inspired the family's latest acclaimed albums: Jay-Z's 4:44, Beyoncé's Lemonade and Solange's A Seat at the Table. "I think we went into the elevator as great artists," Jay-Z quipped on Rap Radar. "I've always loved Solange's music. I think she was slept on until this last album. ... I think Bey made an incredible album before, a hundred of them. She literally had a hundred hits."

