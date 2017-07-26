Did Solange Knowles inspire the title of Jay-Z's 4:44? A new fan theory is causing fans to speculate whether the numbers behind the rapper's latest album are related to the night Beyoncé's sister attacked him in an elevator.

A Twitter user pointed out that the address of Le Bain — the rooftop bar of the New York City hotel where Solange, 31, infamously hit and kicked Jay-Z, 47, after the 2014 Met Gala — is 444 West 13th Street. "I'm at The Standard where Solange beat Jay-Z's ass in the elevator. THE ADDRESS IS 444. I AM SHOOK," the fan tweeted early Wednesday, July 26.



I'm at The Standard where Solange beat Jay-Z's ass in the elevator. THE ADDRESS IS 444. I AM SHOOK pic.twitter.com/ZKtAVxMQiS — Stephen (@StephenOssola) July 26, 2017

Though the theory may just be coincidental, Jay-Z alludes to the elevator scuffle on "Kill Jay Z," the opening track on 4:44. "You egged Solange on / Knowin' all along all you had to say you was wrong," the MC raps.



While the cause of that fateful May 2014 night has largely remained a mystery, all three parties have since addressed it in some capacity. In a statement released at the time, Jay-Z, Solange and Beyoncé, 35, called the fight an "unfortunate incident," adding that they had "moved forward as a united family."

Queen Bey later addressed the fight, which was caught on the elevator's security camera, on a 2014 remix of her song "Flawless," in which she sang, "We escalating, up in this bitch like elevators / Of course sometimes s--t go down when it's a billion dollars on an elevator."



