Jazz Jennings Responds to Derick Dillard's Transphobic Tweet

Jazz Jennings has responded to Derick Dillard's transphobic tweet. The 16-year-old transgender star tweeted her reaction and pinned her comment.

"Every day I experience cyber-bullying, but I keep sharing my story," she wrote on Thursday, August 3. "Today was no different."

Hours earlier, Dillard — who is married to Counting On's Jill Duggar — tweeted about Jennings and her TLC series, I Am Jazz. "What an oxymoron... a 'reality' show which follows a non-reality. 'Transgender' is a myth. Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God," he wrote.

D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Extra

The father of two, 28, received backlash for his comments. "Is it necessary for a grown man to throw shade at a teenage girl?" one person wrote.

Dillard later added: "I want to be clear. I have nothing against him. I only have issues with the words and definitions being propagated here.”

A second commenter replied: "You mean her. Use the right pronoun if you have no issue."

On Friday, Dillard tweeted again. "Everyday, I seek to be less like the natural spiritual state I was born with and more like my lord whom I confess, Jesus Christ," he wrote.



TLC released a statement about the matter, telling Us Weekly that "Derick Dillard's personal statement does not represent the views of TLC."

