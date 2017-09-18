The View is experiencing yet another shakeup. Cohost Jedediah Bila announced on Monday, September 18, that she was leaving the ABC talk show the same day.

“This is my last day at The View. I want to thank these ladies,” she said, motioning to her cohosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin. "What you don’t know about us is that these ladies, we’re really friends. I want to thank you because I’m a little eccentric and you put up with me and this has been an amazing journey and I appreciate all of you.”

"I want to thank all the viewers, even the ones that write me the hate tweets,” Bila continued. "This is what I’m here for, to shake things up, in life and television. I have a book that I’m writing with HarperCollins right now. It’s an amazing concept that I think is going to shake up the world.”

Bila joined the talk show as a permanent cohost in 2016 for season 20, alongside Goldberg, Haines and Behar as well as Paula Faris, Candace Cameron Bure and Raven Symone. Two months after Symone revealed she would be leaving the program, Bure announced in December 2016 that she would also be stepping down as cohost.

“It’s a little bittersweet for me because I’m announcing that I will be leaving The View,” Bure said at the beginning of the December 8, 2016, show. "It wasn’t an easy decision, but before I started The View, I already had my commitments to Fuller House and my work with the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.”

The actress explained that part of her departure was because she wanted to focus on her kids— Natasha, 19, Lev, 17, and Maksim, 15 — whom she shares with husband Valeri Bure. “The commute of going West Coast to East Coast every single week has been tough on me and hard for my family as well,” she said at the time. “I want to be sure that I’m able to spend as much time with my children and invest in all the projects that I do to the fullest extent.”

