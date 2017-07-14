Following The Walking Dead stuntman John Bernecker’s tragic death on Wednesday, July 12, his costars and other celebrites have taken to social media to mourn their late friend.

Gene Page/AMC

"Deep sorrow today, and for every tomorrow,” TWD star Jeffery Dean Morgan, who plays antagonist Negan, wrote on Friday, July 14. "Love, respect, and condolences to johns family, and friends. He will be forever missed.”

Deep sorrow today, and for every tomorrow. Love, respect, and condolences to johns family, and friends. He will be forever missed. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) July 14, 2017

Costar Lauren Cohan added: "No words can express my sadness for John Bernecker and his family."

Jordan Woods-Robinson, Daniel Newman, Sabrina Gennarino and Ann Mahoney, who also appear on the AMC show, expressed their sadness following the horrific accident as well.

Gene Page/AMC

As previously reported, the stuntman died after sustaining head injuries from falling more than 20 feet to a concrete floor. " We are saddened to report that John Bernecker, a talented stuntman for The Walking Dead and numerous other television shows and films, suffered serious injuries from a tragic accident on set,” AMC told Variety on Thursday. “He was immediately transported to an Atlanta hospital, and we have temporarily shut down production. We are keeping John and his family in our thoughts and prayers.”

People from all aspects of the entertainment industry were quick to express their grief. "#JohnBernecker was one of the best most talented stuntmen I have ever been blessed to work with,” Twilight alum Kellan Lutz tweeted. “Praying for his family and loved ones! “

Actor Gary Weeks reflected on his last memory with Bernecker. "Was literally just joking around with #JohnBernecker on set a few weeks ago,” he wrote. "Can't believe it. We lost such a great person & performer.”

See more reactions to the stuntman’s passing below:

R.I.P. John Bernecker -amazing #stunt man & all around great guy. So glad we had the privilege of working together. I'll treasure that time. pic.twitter.com/AiukBXCydv — Laura Cayouette (@KnowSmallParts) July 13, 2017

Can't stop thinking about John Bernecker. All of my love and hopes for solace goes out to his loved ones and our community. — JordanWoods-Robinson (@jwoodsrobinson) July 14, 2017

HUGE Prayers for our #WalkingDead stuntman John Bernecker & Family now! — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) July 14, 2017

#JohnBernecker It was a pleasure to know and work w/ you. May your soul now Rest In Peace, good, kind sir. — J.D. Evermore (@jd_evermore) July 14, 2017

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!



