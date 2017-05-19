An open book! Transparent star Jeffrey Tambor gives Us full transparency on 25 things you might not know about him. The 72-year-old father of five, who is married to actress Kasia Ostlun, has a new memoir — Are You Anybody? — out now.

1. My favorite roles: Hank Kingsley [from The Larry Sanders Show], George and Oscar Bluth from Arrested Development and Maura Pfefferman [from Transparent].

2. What I love most about being a dad is when we all snuggle up and read.

3. I love bread baking. I used to have a bread-baking machine.

4. As a kid in San Francisco, I went to the [famed nightclub] hungry i. I saw Lenny Bruce, Mort Sahl, Bob Newhart and Garry Shandling.

5. I have my awards on the fireplace in my office. Once in a while I have to slap myself.

6. When I was a young actor, I saw Ernest Borgnine in Marty and thought, "There's a place for me. You don't have to be matinee idol handsome!"

7. Before I go to bed, I make a cup of coffee and put it on my nightstand. When I wake up, I drink it. It's a habit from college.

8. When I was a kid, I had a phobia about open closet doors and would go around the house closing them.

9. My favorite childhood memory is going to San Francisco State college to watch the older guys perform.

10. I could watch Citizen Kane on a loop.

11. My last meal would be udon soup with a note saying, "This is not your last meal."

12. My favorite book is American Pastoral by Philip Roth.

13. I saw Jimmy Stewart at an airport. I couldn't even speak. It doesn't get bigger than Jimmy Stewart, does it?

14. I love London, one of the great walking cities in the world.

15. Just get me to a Van Morrison concert and tell him to never stop performing.

16. Other than Transparent, I’m a fan of Homeland, The Americans and Big Little Lies.

17. I can't stand when people talk on their cell phones as loud as they can.

18. I'm smitten by my family.

19. My most embarrassing moment: Once a director placed a note on the stage that read, "Don't cross your legs. No one likes a fat thigh."

20. I work out daily on a recumbent bike.

21. My favorite quality about myself is my sense of humor. I inherited it from my parents. The worst is that I worry. I could knock that off a bit.

22. I'd like to take that test I haven't studied for that I keep dreaming about!

23. I never say no to a selfie from my fans. The great Henry Winkler said, "It's their first time. Understand that."

24. I'm not a germaphobe, but I have to protect my kids. When I leave the bathroom, I open the door with my sleeve.

25. I wrote my memoir Are You Anybody? because I really want my kids to understand what daddy does. Because I have different roles, they can't quite pin it down.

