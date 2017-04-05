Supporting his big night! Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux were the cutest and most color-coordinated couple at the Leftovers season 3 premiere in L.A. on Tuesday, April 4.

The Cake actress, 48, sported a supersexy one-shouldered black Brandon Maxwell minidress. She accessorized with strappy black heels and gold hoop earrings for the date night look. Theroux, 45, who plays Kevin Garvey on the hit HBO series, kept it classic in a black suit and skinny black tie. The pair kept close while walking the red carpet and put their arms around each other while posing for photos.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Theroux, who married the Friends alum in August 2015 after three years together, revealed earlier this week that he hopes to one day write a TV role for his wife. “If the right thing came around, I would definitely [write] it,” he told Entertainment Tonight on Monday, April 3. “We toss around ideas occasionally, but it’s got to be something I want to write and something she wants to act in, which is harder than you might think.”

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

He also revealed that he plans to focus more on screenwriting with The Leftovers ending after the third season. “I have a few things that I’ve actually already written that I’m tweaking and retooling and another thing I want to write,” he said.

The couple seem to be as solid as ever amid Us Weekly’s exclusive report that Aniston recently rekindled a friendship with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, in the wake of his split from Angelina Jolie. The exes have “been texting” after Pitt, 53, tracked down the actress’ phone number through a “tangled web” of contacts, a source told Us. “Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past,” the insider added.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Girl on the Train star wasn’t phased by the texts, however. “Justin is OK with them being friends,” the source said. “Jen just wants to be nice."

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!