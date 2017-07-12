Jenelle Evans Talks Heroin Abuse: 'I Almost Overdosed and Died'

Jenelle Evans was using heroin to escape her problems and reality, the Teen Mom 2 star admitted in a new interview.

“I think my low point was with my drug issue and the whole heroin thing," Evans, 25, told E! News in an interview on Tuesday, July 11. "I almost overdosed and died. I was trying to run away from my problems."



The mother of three’s sobriety struggles have been well documented throughout the MTV show, but she told E! News there was one turning point in particular that made her realize she had to get help.



"When I started withdrawing for the first time in my life, I was like, ‘This is not the way I want to live,” she explained. “This is scaring the s—t out of me, and I need to get help right now.”

After checking into a New Jersey hospital to detox and with the help from her fiancé David Eason, the North Carolina native is now in a better place.

The author also gave an update on her custody battle for her 7-year-old son, Jace. The little boy is currently in the custody of her estranged mother, Barbara Evans. As documented on Teen Mom 2, Evans signed over custody of Jace to her mom back in 2010. “[Barbara] knows if she gives him to me that I will cut her off. That will be it. She's scared,” she explained to E! News.

On May 24, the mother and daughter reached an agreement after a court appearance that allowed the MTV reality star more visitation time with her oldest son. The reality TV star will now have Jace on weekends, holidays and during the summer, she told E! News at the time.

If you or anyone you know is suffering from substance abuse, call the AMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP.



Tune in to MTV for the Season 8 premiere of Teen Mom 2 on Monday, July 17 at 9 p.m. ET.

