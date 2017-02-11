He put a ring on it! Jenelle Evans announced on Saturday, February 11, that she and her boyfriend, David Eason, are engaged.
"We've decided on forever! #PerfectTiming," the Teen Mom 2 star, 25, wrote on Instagram. In the photo, the bride-to-be proudly shows off her stunning engagement ring while Eason kisses the side of head and holds a bouquet of red roses.
The news comes less than three weeks after the happy couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Ensley Jolie. The baby girl was born on January 24. "Let the collection of baby girl bows begin!" Evans tweeted. "She's so precious and beautiful. I'm so in love with her already! Happy and healthy!"
Since then, the MTV star (who is also mom of son Jace, 7, with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser, 2, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith) has been documenting her newest bundle of joy's first weeks at home on social media. Last month, she posted a picture of Kaiser holding his newborn sister. "#BigBrotherStatus," Evans captioned the post.
Evans' mom, Barbara, currently has custody of Jace while the 16 and Pregnant alum splits custody of Kaiser with Griffith. She was previously married to Courtland Rogers from 2012 to 2014. Eason, meanwhile, has a daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship.
