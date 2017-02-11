Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Since then, the MTV star (who is also mom of son Jace, 7, with ex Andrew Lewis and son Kaiser, 2, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith) has been documenting her newest bundle of joy's first weeks at home on social media. Last month, she posted a picture of Kaiser holding his newborn sister. "#BigBrotherStatus," Evans captioned the post.

#BigBrotherStatus 👫💕 A photo posted by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jan 28, 2017 at 9:28am PST

Evans' mom, Barbara, currently has custody of Jace while the 16 and Pregnant alum splits custody of Kaiser with Griffith. She was previously married to Courtland Rogers from 2012 to 2014. Eason, meanwhile, has a daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!