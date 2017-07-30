Love, sweet love. Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans and fiancé David Eason appeared to enjoy the tastiest step of planning a wedding: trying out different wedding cake flavors!

In an Instagram post uploaded by Evans on Friday, July 28, the reality TV star, 25, posted a photo of the lovebirds sitting at a table in front of an array of colorful slices. She captioned it, “Had our cake tasting today!” with hashtags #WeddingCake #September #SaveTheDate alongside a cake and ring emoji.

Looking happy with a makeup-free face, the Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom author wore a dark striped tank top. The pair smiled for the camera, leaning into each other, with Eason's arm around Evans' shoulders.

Jenelle Evans/Instagram

Evans has been documenting her wedding planning on social media, including posting a photo of herself posing in front of a rack of white wedding dresses on July 15.

The mother of Jace, 7, Kaiser, 3, and Ensley, 7 months, announced their engagement in February with a post on Instagram that showed the MTV star displaying her stunning engagement ring while Eason kissed her head. They also announced the wedding date, September 23, with a sweet photo of Evans standing on a wooden fence, kissing Eason, with the date written on the fence in white paint.

She told E! Online in March that she was hoping to have an intimate, rustic-themed celebration with a “sweet and Southern” twist.

While Evans has already revealed that her MTV costars won’t be invited, whether or not her mother, Barbara Evans, who she has famously battled with over custody of Jace, is still up in the air.

