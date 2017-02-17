No words. Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans was left “speechless” after her beau, David Eason, proposed to her on Saturday, February 11, and she revealed just how he did the deed in a recent interview.

The mom of three, 25, told E! News that she and Eason spent a weekend away just before Valentine’s Day, which included a breakfast and morning hike into the mountains that ended with a very special surprise.

“He told me to look at the roses on the ground and asked if I thought they were pretty,” the Oak Island, North Carolina, native told the outlet of what happened when they reached the summit. “Of course I agreed! Then he said, ‘These are for you!’ and I said, ‘No!’”

It was at that moment that the MTV TV crew popped out of hiding to reveal that they were rolling tape for the show. “As I looked over his shoulder, MTV was there behind the trees and I had no idea they were going to be there,” she continued. “He asked me to marry him and I said yes! We were both in tears.”

The reality star shared a stunning selfie of the pair atop the mountain to Instagram shortly afterward, captioning the image, “We’ve decided on forever!” In the picture, she proudly shows off her diamond sparkler.

“The ring is a pear shape diamond with a halo of tiny diamonds surrounding the center stone,” she told E!. “David did an excellent job and I absolutely adore everything about it. The engagement was definitely one for the books! His idea was so original and he left me speechless.”

It’s definitely been an eventful year for the couple so far. On Tuesday, January 24, the pair welcomed their first child together, daughter Ensley Jolie Eason, four days ahead of her January 28 due date.

“Let the collection of baby girl bows begin!” Evans tweeted hours after giving birth. “She’s so precious and beautiful. I’m so in love with her already! Happy and healthy!”

Evans is already mom of son Jace, 7, with ex Andrew Lewis, and son Kaiser, 2, with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. Eason also has a daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship.

