Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Anthony Bourdain, 61, Has Some Seriously Insane Abs (Men's Fitness)

Jenelle Evans' Mom is 'Devastated' She Wasn't Invited to the Wedding (RADAR Online)

Kris Jenner Gives an Update on Rob Kardashian (OK! Magazine)

Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green Are Still Going Strong (Star Magazine)



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page!