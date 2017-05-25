Back in front of the judge. Jenelle Evans appeared in court on Wednesday, May 24, for her ongoing custody battle over her 7-year-old son, Jace.

The Brunswick County Clerk of Court told RadarOnline.com that the Teen Mom 2 star, 25, and her estranged mother, Barbara Evans, came to a mutual agreement. While Jenelle didn’t regain full custody, she was granted more visitation time with her oldest son.

The MTV personality told E! News that she will now have Jace on weekends, holidays and during the summer. “I’m not restricted to when my mom says I can have my son,” she told the website. “And at the moment that’s all I care about. [I] just want to spend time with my son. He will be home one day, but today wasn’t the day, sadly."

The reality star signed over custody of Jace to her mother in 2010. As seen on the MTV series, Jenelle often fought with her mom over when she could see her son because she did not have court-mandated visitation rights.

The North Carolina native also has an ongoing custody battle with former fiancé Nathan Griffith over their 2-year-old son, Kaiser. According to RadarOnline.com, Jenelle has Kaiser most of the time with Griffith allowed supervised visits.

Besides her time at court, it’s been an eventful year for Jenelle. She welcomed a daughter, Ensley Jolie Eason, with her boyfriend, David Eason, on January 24. The following month, the couple announced that they’re engaged.

