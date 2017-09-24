Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans shared photos on Sunday, September 24, from her romantic wedding to David Eason.

The couple tied the knot on Saturday, September 23, at their home in North Carolina, in a celebration that the MTV star described as having a “rustic Southern theme.”

“Yesterday was magical,” she captioned an Instagram photo that showed her and her new husband walking down a fabric-covered aisle after exchanging vows. Her sons Jace, 7, and Kaiser, 2, could be seen in the pic.

Evans also posted a pic of Kaiser, who she shares with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. The toddler was barefoot but wore a white shirt, black pants and black bow tie as he served as ring bearer for the nuptials.

“My bubba did such a great job!” she captioned the photo. “He carried our rings to us very safely!”

She posed with Jace in a third photo, writing, “I was extremely honored to be walked down the aisle by this little man. He was happy for us, that’s all that mattered for my big day. None of my family attended my wedding and I do not care, this boy is who mattered in the end. Jace did a great job and was super excited for the wedding to start!”

Evans, who was previously married to Courtland Rogers, also posted a pic on Twitter that showed her kissing Eason, who is the father of her 9-month-old daughter, Ensley.

The couple announced their engagement via Instagram in February, after dating for 17 months.

The reality TV star previously revealed that her mother, Barbara Evans, would not be attending the wedding. The pair have fought for years over custody of Jace, who she shares with ex Andrew Lewis.

The 16 and Pregnant alum signed over custody of Jace to her mom in 2010 but they argued over visitation rights. In May this year the pair finally came to a mutual agreement and while Evans didn’t regain full custody of Jace, as she’d hoped, she was given more visitation time with her son.

