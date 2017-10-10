Jenelle Evans Slams 'Teen Mom 2': I'm 'Probably' Quitting

Anthony Harvey/Getty Images

Jenelle Evans threatened to quit Teen Mom 2 after the Monday, October 9, episode of the MTV reality series showed her marital problems with her new husband, David Eason.

"Yes, me and David have our ups and downs but yesterday’s episode was uncalled for," the reality star, 25, wrote on Instagram early Tuesday, October 10. "Because David didn’t feel like explaining another argument or drama on camera they make it look as if David is hiding some weird ass s--t from the public as if he was hurting me in some way?!"



In the dramatic episode, things went awry as the couple planned a photo shoot ahead of their September wedding. Eason, 29, kicked out the MTV camera crew after having an argument with Evans. However, things seemed fine the next day when a producer returned to the home and Eason acted like nothing happened.



Now, Evans says she's moving on. "I have decided after this season I'm probably calling it quits for filming this show," she continued on Instagram. "I told [producer] Morgan it's getting to [sic] out of hand and it's not healthy for us anymore, just harming us mentally. They treat all of us as if we are in a freak show and in cages. WE aren't human beings to @mtv what-so-ever. ... Once they treat me with respect I'll be back, if they don't I'll be happy with the life I've got. I told them this last night. #MarriedLife #MIA."

The mother of three went on to share screenshots of text messages between herself and an MTV producer. "You guys are making my marriage look like it's one big f--king joke so thanks," she wrote in one message.

Evans and Eason share 9-month-old daughter Ensley. She is also the mother of sons Jace, 8, and Kaiser, 3, the latter of whom she shares with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith.



Us Weekly has reached out to MTV for comment.

