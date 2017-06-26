Say what? Jenelle Evans clapped back at an Instagram troll who speculated that her fiancé, David Eason, who suffers from vitiligo, has AIDS.

The drama began after the Teen Mom 2 star, 25, shared a sweet photo of Eason taking a nap on the couch with their 5-month-old daughter, Ensley, on Monday, June 26. The skin condition on Eason's left hand is visible in the picture, which Evans captioned, "#DadMode gets ya tired sometimes."

#DadMode gets ya tired sometimes. 😎 A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Jun 26, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

Soon after the post went live, a troll commented, "Does he have aids whats up with his hand?" Angered by the insensitive message, Evans quickly responded, "It's called vitiligo you f--king idiot. It's a loss of pigment in your skin. People are models these days for it. You need to research STDs if you don't know wtf AIDS does to you.... and def don't do that s--t to your skin like that. Maybe you're the one with AIDS and don't even know cuz your [sic] as dumb as a box of rocks my friend."

Eason has never publicly addressed his battle with vitiligo, though it is noticeable on the MTV reality series and in many of his social media photos.

The couple announced their engagement in February, less than three weeks after welcoming Ensley. "We decided on forever! #PerfectTiming," the 16 & Pregnant alum gushed on Instagram at the time. She is also mom of 7-year-old son Jace, whose father is Andrew Lewis, and 2-year-old son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. Jenelle's mother, Barbara Evans, has full custody of Jace, though the star has visitation rights.

