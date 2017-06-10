'Teen Mom 2' star Jenelle Evans celebrated the end of her custody battle over her son Jace by taking him for a fun horse ride on the beach.

Evans, 25, shared the happy pic with her 2.6 million Instagram followers on Friday, June 9, with the message: “Blessed this day finally got to happen. Brought Jace to the place I’ve been wanting to for years. I’m so grateful and blessed my son can travel and share the same experiences … starting now.”

Jenelle Evans/Instagram

The mother and son excursion came two weeks after the MTV star settled her differences with her estranged mother, Barbara Evans, in court. Evans had signed over custody of Jace to her mom back in 2010 and had been to court many times since trying to get better visitation rights.



Evans and her mom resolved the ongoing legal dispute over her 7-year-old son (whose father is Evans' ex Andrew Lewis) on May 24. As US Weekly previously reported, the two women reached an agreement after appearing in court, and while Jenelle didn’t regain full custody of her son she was granted more visitation time.



The reality TV star told E! News that she will now have Jace on weekends, holidays and during the summer. “I’m not restricted to when my mom says I can have my son and at the moment that’s all I care about," she said. "I just want to spend time with my son. He will be home one day, but today wasn’t the day, sadly.”

While that dispute has ended, the North Carolina native is still locked in an ongoing battle with former fiancé Nathan Griffith over their 2-year-old son, Kaiser. According to RadarOnline.com she has Kaiser most of the time with Griffith allowed supervised visits.



This year has been an eventful one for Evans. On January 24, she gave birth to a daughter, Ensley Jolie Eason, with her boyfriend, , with her boyfriend, David Eason. The pair announced their engagement the following month.



Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly’s YouTube Page!