Jenna Dewan Tatum steps it up the bedroom. But not just for husband Channing Tatum's sake.



"I think all women should keep it exciting for themselves,” the Man With A Plan actress, 36, revealed in the May issue of Redbook. “People always ask, ‘Do you do anything to keep it fresh for your man?’ I hate that question. I’m like, ‘No. Why is it for your man? I do things to keep it fresh for myself. The lingerie I buy is not for him necessarily. It’s for us and for myself. If you feel sexy, then it’s good for you.’”

Thankfully, the pair, who met while starring together in 2006's Step Up, are experts in setting aside alone time. For now, at least. “We are not sex schedulers – not yet! Give us a couple more years,” joked the mom of 3-year-old daughter Everly. “Maybe with child number two. There’s a beauty in being two busy people because we get a lot of time to miss each other. To continue to miss someone after so many years is kind of a blessing in disguise.”



Still, their eight-year marriage has its challenges. “You change when you’re together from 25 to 35,” Dewan-Tatum told the magazine. “I think maybe in my early 20s, I might have tiptoed around issues or didn’t want to make too many waves. Now it’s like, ‘This is how I’m feeling.’ You have to be okay with the other person becoming defensive, to let them be emotional and accept that it won’t be okay for a while.”



